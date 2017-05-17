Seminar to focus on raising Longford's profile as a retail destination

David Fitzsimons, Chief Executive Officer of Retail Excellence, will visit Longford on Tuesday, May 30 for 'A Discussion on Retail Excellence' at 6.30pm in the Longford Arms Hotel.

The seminar, organised by Longford County Council, in conjunction with Longford Chamber of Commerce, is open to anyone involved directly or indirectly in retailing in the county.

David was involved with the establishment of Retail Excellence in 1995 and he oversees the strategic direction and operations of this not for profits organisation.

David will give an honest assessment of what is needed in Longford to raise the county’s profile as a retail destination.

A number of topics will be covered in his presentation under the three pillars of, (i) The Offer, (ii) Public Realm and thirdly, Citizen Engagement.

This event will provide an opportunity to begin the conversation around developing a road map for the continued development of Longford's retail sector, improvements in public realm and positive engagement with consumers.

It will also provide an opportunity to build on the recently launched Framework for Town Centre Renewal.

The event will also consider the challenges and opportunities for those involved in the retail business and look at positive ways to attract consumers to the towns and villages in Longford.

After David's presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and debate issues relevant to their own businesses.

A reception will be held after the event to facilitate networking and sharing of ideas.

Register your interest by email to info@leo.longfordcoco.ie, by phone to 043 3343346 or book online at www.localenterprise.ie/longford