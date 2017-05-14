Longford store, Áine's Fashion & Lingerie, celebrates 25 years in business

An iconic fashion store on Main Street, Longford celebrated 25 years in business over the weekend.

Áine Farrell first established Áine’s Fashion & Linergie in Longford in May 1992.

“The past 25-years have been fantastic. We saw some hard times but we’ve come through them. I have loved styling customers for weddings, big events and fashionable day wear,” said Áine.

“I’m looking forward to the next 25 years and would like to thank all my customers for their continued support. I would also like to thank my staff for everything.”





During the Silver Jubilee celebrations on Friday and Saturday, Áine’s welcomed VIP guest, Alannah Beirne - a finalist on Britain's Next Top Model and the recently crowned 2017 Longford Rose Laura Ward.

