It's official: 'Kitty's Cones' tops the poll for Longford's best 99

Well, the weather may have broken, but our spirits certainly haven't, as the search for Longford's best 99 comes to an end (it's still warm enough for ice cream after all..).

You visited our website in your thousands and voted on our poll to help us find Longford's best 99 cone. And there were several very strong contenders for the coveted title, with shop-owners themselves rallying support for their ice cream.

We asked our Facebook followers just over a week ago to tell us which shop they thought sold the best 99. And, this day last week, we took the eight most popular answers and put them in a poll.

And the poll-topper at the end of the week, with 28% of the public's votes, was Kitty's Cones in the Gift Shop, Granard.

Apparently Kitty serves up the freshest, creamiest ice cream with the crumbliest flake and the crunchiest cone.

In second place was Bell's, Newtownforbes, with 21% of the votes. It was a touch battle between Bell's and Kitty's Cones in the earlier half of the week, before Kitty experienced a surge in support.

Donlon's on Dublin Street, Longford, was a firm favourite with 13% of the votes, while Nally's in Ballymahon brought in 12% of the overall vote.

O'Brien's in Lanesborough, O'Boyle's Newsagents in Kenagh and John Farrell's in Edgeworthstown each received 7% of votes, while Carrigy's in Ballinalee received 5% of the overall vote.

And, while Kitty's Cone's was voted the best 99 in all of county Longford, it's safe to say each of the other shops deserves the title of 'Best 99' in their respective towns.

Well done to all in Kitty's Cones on their delicious ice cream! We're not sorry for the amount of people who will inevitable drop in over the summer months!