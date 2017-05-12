Fine Gael hold AGM but no date set for Longford selection convention

Less than two weeks after Fianna Fáil began setting their wheels in motion ahead of the next general election, Fine Gael have been doing likewise as the party held its annual general meeting last night.

Cllrs Colm Murray, Micheal Carrigy, Paul Ross and Gerard Farrell, four of the candidates vying for the Longford nomination, were in attendance in Abbeyshrule.

So too was Longford-Westmeath TD Peter Burke who spoke on the strides which had been made locally and nationally over the past 12 months.

He said the country is set to break even in 2018 and it is his priority to ensure that everyone now feels the benefit of this in their pocket, and the economy delivers for people and public services.

Senator Gabrielle McFadden also took the floor and talked about her role as the Government Chief Whip in the Seanad as well as the progress which had been made on issues like the unemployment rate, which now stands at 6.2%.

But perhaps the most pressing issue on most delegates' minds was that of the Longford selection convention.

Returning chairman Sean Farrell revealed that as of yet, no date had been set by party headquarters, prompting Mr Burke to insist the selected candidate would be "getting the full support and force of the Longford members in order for Fine Gael to win back their seat in Longford at the next election."

A new officer board was, meanwhile selected, with a broad range of candidates made up from both Longford and Westmeath being ratified to different posts.

Sean Farrell of Newtowncashel, Mary Rose McNally of Granard and John Delamere of Milltownpass were re-selected as Chairman, Co-Secretary and Co-Treasurer respectively, with Hugh Mulvihill, Ballymahon and Eddie Tynan, Mullingar acting as co Vice Chairmen and the remaining positions shared by a delegate each from Longford and Westmeath.