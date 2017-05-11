Longford man jailed for 13 years for sexual abuse of his four nieces

A Longford man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for the sexual abuse of his four nieces this afternoon.

The 49-year-old man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to seven charges including three charges of anal rape and one sexual assault of one niece on dates between June and August 2006, when she was seven-years-old.

He also pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting her older sister three years previously, when she was also seven and two charges each of sexually assaulting their then nine-year-old and 16-year-old cousins on dates between October 2001 and June 2010.

Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy alluded to how the first victim had been abused around the time of her first holy communion which, due to its ties with happiness and innocence, made it particularly moving.

He said the offences were a gross breach of trust of the children by their uncle.

Mr Justice McCarthy noted the accused man was a person with severe limitations and a poor history in terms of education and employment.

In handing down his ruling, Mr Justice McCarthy imposed consecutive sentences totalling 13 years and ordered five years post release supervision.