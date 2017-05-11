Weather Update: Longford lawns to be watered this Friday as showers replace sunshine

Longford has been enjoying sunshine and clear skies for well over a week now, with great drying out and plenty of time to cut the grass, paint the fence and plant a few flowers in the garden.

And, if you have been doing a spot of gardening, we have some good news (bad news if you were hoping for more sunglasses and ice cream weather), as the weather will change this weekend, watering the gardens of Longford and triggering growth spurts in the grass and trees.

This morning is set to be sunny and dry, but a few showers will start to develop in the south of Leinster this afternoon, extending further north by this evening - though the east of the province will be most affected.

Highest temperatures in Longford will be 18 degrees Celsius, so enjoy the rest of the sunshine while you can!

There'll be scattered showers tonight, a few possibly heavy, with lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees, so don't forget to bring in the washing!

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers in all areas. Some will be heavy or prolonged and a few may be thundery. Umbrellas may be needed, but you can probably leave the heavy coat at home as there could be temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with light variable breezes.

Saturday morning will be mostly dry with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate, southerly breezes.

Sunday will be a bright day with a mix of sunshine and showers and, again, highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Early on Sunday night, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the southwest and will spread to all areas overnight, along with fresh, gusty southeast winds.

Monday morning will see the heavy rain gradually clear to the north, and highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

Tuesday will be dry in Leinster, hopefully with some bright spells. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

Current indications, according to Met Éireann, suggest that the weather will continue unsettled in the middle part of next week with spells of rain or showers in all areas at times.