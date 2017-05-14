Huge support for Longford boy at table quiz

Large crowds gathered in the Longford Rugby Club on April 21 to support 7-year-old Aidan Dixon and his parents in their efforts to raise €8,500 for a ceiling tracking hoist.

Aidan has Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy, is wheelchair-bound and non-verbal. But despite all his difficulties, Aidan is a happy child who is keeping up with his classmates at school.

But as he grows, it becomes more and more difficult for his parents to lift him from location to location and to pick him up out of the bath.

That’s why they’re raising funds for a ceiling tracking hoist, which will be fitted to the ceiling in their home, and allow them to transport Aidan from place to place without difficulty.

So far, the family has had incredible support from people who have donated what they can to help them.

“We were overwhelmed by the support we received at the quiz. €4,000 was raised and donations are still coming in, so community spirit in Longford and beyond is amazing,” said Aidan’s mother Imelda the week after the quiz.

“The room in the rugby club was full; there was a great atmosphere. There was a competitive edge to it, but overall great fun and the MC Joe Flaherty made it a special night.

“The Rugby Club kindly provided food at the interval and there was a raffle at the interval with lots of great prizes sponsored by local businesses.”

Two items were donated at the quiz and will be put up for auction to raise more funds for Aidan’s hoist.

“Kingspan donated a signed Ulster Rugby jersey and four match tickets for next season to see Ulster play,” said a very pleased Imelda.

“Lynn Menswear donated a three-piece suit, shirt, tie and shoes. We would like to thank Kingspan and Lynn Menswear for these very generous donations.”

These two kind donations are currently on auction and bids will be accepted before and on June 4, when the Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle will take place, also in aid of the Dixons’ campaign.

Anyone wishing to bid on the suit or rugby jersey and tickets can do so by contacting Joe Flaherty on 086 820 1261.

“We the Dixon family can’t thank the people of Longford and beyond enough for their generosity and we hope to see you all on your bikes on the fourth of June for the Glenn Brady Memorial Cycle,” Imelda concluded.

If you would like to support Aidan's campaign, visit www.gofundme.com/hoist-appeal to donate.