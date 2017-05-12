Longford Leader Farming: Red Forest Fire Danger Alert; Is your forest insured?

While the hot and dry weather is to be welcomed at this time of the year, it brings with it a certain amount of concerns for forest owners with regards to fire risk and uncontrolled burning.

A few dry days can dry out vegetation very quickly and the risk of forest fires increases dramatically.

The main causes of forest fires over the past five years has been gorse and peatland burning, accidental fires and arson.

“Forest owners need to be very vigilant and make sure their forest is insured as you are required by law to replant your forest if it is burnt,” said Marina Conway, Western Forestry Co-op, before pointing out that one of the largest associated costs would be with replanting.

The Forest Service Forest Fire Danger Rating is currently RED which means ‘Extreme Fire Risk’ so forest owners are being warned that now is the time to take immediate action.

Western Forestry Co-op which was established in 1985 manages a group forest insurance scheme.

The forest insurance scheme covers replanting costs up to a max of €3000/ha.

For example if you planted eight ha in 2007 and six ha of it burnt, the forest insurance covers the cost of replanting - up to €18,000; compensation for loss of growth on your 10 year old forest - approx €11,500 lump sum and fire brigade charges are covered to a maximum of €15,000.

The forest insurance scheme covers:

Reconstitution (replanting costs); Loss of Value (timber revenue); Fire Brigade Charges and Public Liability (optional).

For an insurance quote - quote this article to receive a 5% discount - or more information on the Insurance Scheme, please call Sarah on 071-9161458.