Longford-Westmeath TD hits out at cynics and scotches talk of ministerial delay

Independent Alliance TD Kevin Boxer Moran has ‘brushed’ aside cynicism from those who believe his latest social media admissions are just another example of political one-upmanship.

The Longford Westmeath TD attracted much attention over the weekend with images of him helping out with renovation works at Ballymahon’s Bridgeways Family Resource Centre.

Decked out in a wooly hat and tracksuit bottoms, it was a much changed Mr Moran who could be seen kitted out and seemingly ready for some serious manual labour in front of the watching online world.

“Another productive day today at the Bridgeways Frc Ballymahon,” read a post on the former Taxi driver’s Facebook page on Sunday afternoon.

“Despite the hot weather a huge work load got done.

“Big thanks to Brendan Callinan, Gerry Kelly and Mick Dunican for all their help. Greatly appreciated.”

They were remarks which were given the thumbs up from the south Longford based family and community centre who responded in kind on Monday morning.

“Another productive weekend here with the centre renovations. Fair play to these lads! We are so appreciative of the help. Unbelievable!!

“Very soon these two rooms will be ready for groups. Thanks again Boxer and his amazing crew,” came the reply.

Despite those plaudits there was plenty of vitriol too with some hinting that the episode represented another case of political opportunism.

“The best paid painter in Ireland,” was the whimsical remark made by one Facebook user on Sunday.

Mr Moran, himself, was unmoved as he delivered a staunch defence of his decision to lend a hand to the project.

He said he made the move after being approached by the Centre's Grace Kearney.

"She came into me basically at her wits end looking to see if I could help out in any way so that they could do up the centre and then go in search of funding," he said.

"I then asked a few lads who I know work alongside the Tidy Towns in Athlone, guys that are carpenters, electricians and that's what happened.

"I make no apologies for doing that. Someone came into me looking for a bit of help that's all. We are not looking for a medal and after all isn't that what I am there for?"

Mr Moran also played down talk his expected elevation to Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works had been delayed.

The Athlone based TD had been expected to assume that role from fellow Independent Sean Canney in order to coincide with the first anniversary of the present Government being ushered in.

However, Mr Moran rubbished speculation of a hold up, describing the speculation as "baloney".