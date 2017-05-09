Longford County Fleadh a huge success

The May Bank Holiday weekend saw buckets of talent in Longford for the County Fleadh, proving that Irish culture is alive and well in County Longford.

Junior Fleadh Results:

A very successful Mini-Fleadh took place on Saturday, April 29 2017 in ArdScoil Phádraig, Granard, Co. Longford. Over 80 children competed in 24 competitions (some of whom competed in several different competitions) and credit is due to them for all their hard work and to their parents and families for their support. The following are the results:-

Fiddle U8 – 1st Cormac Lynch; Joint 2nd Daire Lennon, Tom McCann; Joint 3rd Diarmuid Hanley, Aoibhe Lynch, Sinead Fitzsimons, Ciara Brady.

Fiddle U10 – 1st Tomás Mulligan; Joint 2nd Molly Hughes, Harry McCann, Emma Maynard; Joint 3rd Chloe Spollen, Seanna Donoghue, Doireann Ni Mhurchu; Joint 4th Laoise Hanley, Shauna Manning, Eoghan Kiernan.

Fiddle Slow Airs U10 – 1st Tomás Mulligan.

Button Accordion U8 – 1st Conor Tierney

Button Accordion U10 – 1st Emily Fitzpatrick; 2nd Shauna Reilly Leavy.

Concertina U10 – 1st Laoise Hanley

Whistle U6 – 1st Roisin Ni Mhaonaigh; 2nd Norah Drake; 3rd Cathal Maguire; Highly Commended: Aoibhe Bardon, Ailisha Manning, Cáit Dolan, Ava Donohue, Colin O’Grady.

Whistle U8 – 1st Lucy Maher; 2nd Daire Lennon; 3rd Laura O’Grady; Highly Commended: Diarmuid Hanley, Aoife Comeford, Laoise Hopkins, Aoibhe Lynch, Anna Smith, Sinead Smith, Liam Maguire, Tom McCann, Annie Drake, Dearbhaile Gannon, Sarah Beirne, Maria McHale, Lily Barden, Ciara Brady, Aoife Kiernan, Grace Hourican, Peter Cahill, Chloe Manning, Erin Murray.

Whistle U10 – Overall Winner: Tomás Mulligan; Boys: 1st Odhran Lennon; 2nd Harry McCann; Joint 3rd Ronan Maguire, Rian Walshe, Darragh Fitzsimons; Highly Commended John Brady, Padraig Cahill, Girls: 1st Doireann Ni Mhurchu; 2nd Niamh Kiernan; 3rd Rachel O’Loughlin; Highly Commended: Roisin Grant, Ava O’Loughlin, Sorcha Ni Mhaonaigh, Isabella Rhatigan, Andrea Cahill, Chloe Spollen, Laoise Hanley, Cliodhna Ni Mhaonaigh, Gabriella Rhatigan.

Whistle Slow Airs U10 – 1st Tomás Mulligan.

Mandolin U10 – 1st Tomás Mulligan; 2nd Patrick Lynch; Joint 3rd Brian Reynolds, Darragh Fitzsimons.

Piano U8 – 1st Catherine Coyle

Piano U10 – 1st Rachel Higgins; 2nd Rebecca Moorhead; 3rd Andrea Cahill.

Bodhrán U6 – 1st Norah Drake; 2nd Aine Tiernan; 3rd Frankie Smith

Bodhrán U8 (Girls) – 1st Roisin Greene; Joint 2nd Annie Drake, Shanaibh Flood

Bodhrán U8 (Boys) – 1st Odhrán Crossan; 2nd Peter Cahill

Bodhrán U10 (Boys) – 1st James Ross; 2nd Brian Reynolds; 3rd Nathanial Flood.

Bodhrán U10 (Girls) – 1st Niamh Kiernan; 2nd Caoimhe Connell; 3rd Lucy Grant.

Ceili Band Drums U10 – 1st James Ross.

Duets U10 – 1st Patrick Lynch & Seanna Donoghue; 2nd Harry McCann and Doireann Ni Mhurchu.

Singing Girls U8 – 1st Annie Drake

Singing Girls U10 – 1st Lauren Nally; 2nd Niamh Kiernan; 3rd Lucy Grant.

Singing Boys U10 – 1st James Ross

Rince ar an Sean Nos U8 – 1st Nicole Condron.

Senior Fleadh Results:

The County Longford Fleadh Cheoil Senior competitions were held on Sunday, April 30 2017 in ArdScoil Phádraig, Granard, Co. Longford.

A large number of participants competed in various competitions – congratulations to all who took part. All those who won 1st & 2nd places (and those in 3rd who are “Recommended for Leinster”) qualify to compete in the Leinster Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Ballymahon on 14th, 15th & 16th July 2017.

The following are the results:-

Fiddle U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Megan Glennon, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.

Fiddle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Lorna Beer, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Áine Fitzpatrick, John Dungan CCÉ.

Fiddle 15-18 yrs. - 1st Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Aishling O’Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Button Accordion U12 – 1st Aoibhinn Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Eileen Boyle, John Dungan CCÉ;

Button Accordion 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dónal Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Declan Hagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Dylan Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ.

Button Accordion 15-18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Michael Doyle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;

Flute U12 – 1st Clodagh Murtagh, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Flute 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Flute 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ;

Flute O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;

Whistle U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Tara Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Whistle 12-15 yrs. – 1st Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Maeve Grant, John Dungan CCÉ

Whistle 15-18 yrs. – 1st Paddy Collum, John Dungan CCÉ

Whistle O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Patsy Brady, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Piano Accordion, 12-15 yrs. – 1st Shauna Heaney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Shauna Rawle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Concertina U12 – 1st Laoise Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ

Concertina O18 yrs. – 1st Susan Farrelly

Irish Harp 15-18 yrs. –1st Shannon Browne, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Banjo U12 – 1st Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Catriona Ryan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Banjo 12-15 yrs. – 1st Kate Sexton, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Selena Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Dearbháila Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Banjo 15-18 yrs. – 1st Owen Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Mandolin U12 – 1st Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Patrick Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Brian Reynolds, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Mandolin 12-15 yrs. – 1st David McKenna, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Piano U12 – 1st Caitlin Maher, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Piano 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tommy Cunningham, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Ciara Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Piano O18 – 1st Rachael Masterson, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Miscellaneous 15-18 yrs. – 1st Owen Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;

Accompaniment 12-15 yrs. – 1st Cora Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Accompaniment 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Accompaniment O18 – 1st Rachael Masterson, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Bodhrán U12 – 1st Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Niamh Kennedy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Bodhrán 12-15 yrs. – 1st Mary Sheridan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Erin Smyth, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Kayanna Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Bodhrán 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Bodhrán O18 – 1st Maeve Donnelly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Kirsten Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céilí Band Drums U12 – 1st Setanta Flood, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céilí Band Drums 12-15 yrs. – 1st John Rawle, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céilí Band Drums 15-18 yrs. – 1st Owen Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Colm Gilchrist, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Céilí Band Drums O18 – 1st Hughie Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Fiddle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Megan Glennon, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ; 2nd Nadine Smith, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Naoise Hourican, John Dungan CCÉ

Fiddle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Bronagh O’Meara, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Aaron Smith, John Dungan CCÉ.

Fiddle Slow Airs 15-18 yrs. – 1st Aishling O'Reilly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Flute Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Erin Smyth, John Dungan CCÉ

Flute Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Whistle Slow Airs U12 – 1st Tara Spollen, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Tomás Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Sean McTiernan, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ

Whistle Slow Airs 12-15 yrs. – 1st Tara Fagan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Mary Sheridan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Maeve Grant, John Dungan CCÉ

Whistle Slow Airs O18 – 1st Ciara Casey, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Patsy Brady, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Duets U12 – 1st Catriona Ryan & Kaci Malone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Seanna Donoghue & Patrick Lynch, John Dungan & Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Duets 12-15 yrs. – 1st Dearbháila & Aoibhinne Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Dónal & Pádraig Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Kayanna & Selena Greene, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Duets 15-18 yrs. – 1st Michael Doyle & Ciarán Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Trios 12-15 yrs. – 1st: Dylan, Laoise & Diarmuid Hanley, Longford Newtownforbes CCÉ

Céili Band U12 – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céili Band 12-15 yrs. – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céili Band 15-18 yrs. – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Céili Band O18 – 1st Abhann Glas Céili Band, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Grupaí Cheoil 12-15 yrs. – 1st Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Irish Singing (Women) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ

Irish Singing (Men) O18 yrs. – 1st Nathan Brady, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Stephen Brady, John Dungan CCÉ

English Singing (Ladies) U12 – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ella Grant, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;

English Singing (Ladies) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Siobhan Kilduff, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

English Singing (Ladies) 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rebekah Brady, John Dungan CCÉ

English Singing (Ladies) O18 – 1st Aoife Mulligan, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Ciara Mahon, John Dungan CCÉ

English Singing (Men) U12 – 1st James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

English Singing (Men) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Patrick Boyle, John Dungan CCÉ

English Singing (Men) O18 yrs. – 1st Nathan Brady, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Stephen Brady, John Dungan CCÉ

Lilting 15-18 yrs. – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Newly Composed Tune, Any Age – 1st Darren Culliney, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

4-Hand Ceili Dancing (Ladies), O18 yrs. – 1st Mullinalaghta

Full Set (Ladies), 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard; 2nd Mostrim

Full Set (Ladies) O18 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara; 2nd Mullinalaghta

Full Set (Mixed) U12 – 1st Abbeylara/Granard Dancers; 2nd Mostrim

Full Set (Mixed) 12-15 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara/Granard Dancers

Full Set (Mixed) O18 yrs. – 1st Abbeylara

Rince ar an Sean Nós U12 – 1st Erin Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Rince ar an Sean Nós 12-15 yrs. – 1st Adam McIntyre, John Dungan CCÉ; 2nd Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Lauren Whelan, John Dungan CCÉ

Rince ar an Sean Nós 15-18 yrs. – 1st Grace Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ;

Rince ar an Sean Nós O18 – 1st Maeve Donnelly, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Amanda Matthews, John Dungan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Patsy Brady, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Comhrá Gaeilge U9 – Qualified to Leinster: Fionn MacGearailt; Kimberley Ó Míacháin; Emitjia Liepina-Kurstia; Daniel Shipman; Zara Kenny.

Comhrá Gaeilge 9-11 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Aoife Kennelly; Ashling Ó Miacháin; Rosaleen Coyle; Fiona Mulligan.

Comhrá Gaeilge 11-13 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Katherine Kilduff.

Comhrá Gaeilge 13-15 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Anna Kennelly; Luke Ó Miacháin; Liam Martin.

Comhrá Gaeilge 15-18 yrs. – Qualified to Leinster: Joseph Walshe; Kelly-Ann Fitzgerald; Rachel Flynn; Adam Penrose; Dónal Penrose.

Story Telling U12 yrs. – 1st James Ross, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Story Telling 12-15 yrs. – 1st Leila Noone, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Katie Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Cora Murphy, Joe Callaghan CCÉ.

Story Telling 15-18 yrs. – 1st Rachael Lyons, Joe Callaghan CCÉ

Story Telling O18 – 1st Ríona Lynch, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 2nd Patsy Brady, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; 3rd Rec for Leinster: Liam Butler, Joe Callaghan CCÉ; Conor McElligott, John Dungan CCÉ.