Work continuing in Longford to secure high quality water supplies for over 28,000 people

Irish Water can confirm that works are progressing and are on target across the four water supply schemes in Co Longford that are on the Environmental Protection Agencies (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) which was recently published. Irish Water is investing in on-going projects to address the different risks to the water supplies affecting over 28,000 people in the county.

Works carried out by Irish Water over recent years and months has seen a vast improvement in the quality of drinking water being delivered to the public in Longford.

The four plants which remain on the RAL are the Ballymahon Water Supply, the Longford Central Supply Scheme, the Granard Water Supply Scheme and the Gowna Water Supply Scheme. The water supplies are on the RAL due to elevated Trihalomethanes (THMs).

THMs are chemicals formed by the reaction of naturally occurring dissolved organic material and chlorine which is used for disinfection in order to protect against pathogenic bacteria.

Irish Water has put in place the first national THMs plan and a prioritised programme of investment to address all inadequacies in drinking water parameters including THMs. By 2021 the utility plans to reduce the number of schemes on the RAL to zero with an investment of €327 million in upgrading water supplies at risk from THMs.

Irish Water is progressing with assessing and monitoring the raw water sources to the Abbeyshrule Water Treatment Plant which supplies the Ballymahon Water Supply, Smear Water Treatment Plant which supplies Gowna Water supply, Lough Forbes Water Treatment Plant which supplies Longford Central Water Supply and Lough Kinale Water Treatment Plant which supplies Granard Water Supply. This programme of work will enable Irish Water to fully assess the performance of the treatment process at each of the plants.

Work to upgrade the disinfection system at each of these plants is continuing and work at each of the plants is expected to be completed in August next. Further works will then take place to help facilitate the removal of the water supply from the EPA RAL by the end of 2018.

Speaking about the RAL and the ongoing work in Longford, Padraig Farrell, East Midlands Capital Programmes Lead said: “The publication of the latest RAL update is a confirmation of the focus and dedication of Irish Water in ensuring the delivery of clean and wholesome water in the county.

“As a single utility Irish Water is able to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of Ireland’s drinking water production plants and where serious compliance challenges are found they can be tackled more effectively and efficiently. Significant improvements are being achieved year on year by this approach, including in Co Longford where there are no boil water notices in place.”