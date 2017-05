A reward is being offered for the safe return of Yorkshire Terrier who went missing from the Clonbalt Woods area of Longford town on April 27 last.

The dog is five-years-old and has a black coat with brown paws and face.

He is described by his owners as “very friendly” and sits on his back legs when given a treat.

Contact 083 38111741 or 086 62014992 with any information.