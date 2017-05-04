Longford Traffic: Tree down on N55 near Carrickboy
Motorists advised to take alternate routes until obstruction is cleared
Blustery weather conditions today have cause a large tree to obstruct the N55 between Carrickedmond church and Carrickboy filling station.
The large tree is currently obstructing the entire road and traffic travelling both directions is at a standstill or moving extremely slowly as cars are directed to drive around the obstruction via a gateway to a local residence.
The obstruction will be dealt with as soon as possible but for now, motorists are advised to take an alternate route where possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on