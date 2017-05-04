Longford Traffic: Tree down on N55 near Carrickboy

Blustery weather conditions today have cause a large tree to obstruct the N55 between Carrickedmond church and Carrickboy filling station.

The large tree is currently obstructing the entire road and traffic travelling both directions is at a standstill or moving extremely slowly as cars are directed to drive around the obstruction via a gateway to a local residence.

The obstruction will be dealt with as soon as possible but for now, motorists are advised to take an alternate route where possible.