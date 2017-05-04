Wind Farm community meeting to be held in Lanesboro

A community meeting will be held in Lanesboro Co-Op on Monday May 8 next, to give local residents the opportunity to have their voices heard regarding Bord na Móna's proposed construction of a 28-turbine wind farm at Derryadd.

Attending the event will be South Longford county councillors. Minister Denis Naughton and local TDs were also invited to attend.

The meeting will provide local residents with the opportunity to voice their concerns to councillors and TDs who represent the people.

The meeting will take place at 8pm on Monday May 8 at Lanesboro Co-Op.