Longford Weather Update: sunshine and more sunshine for Longford

The first few days of summer have been spectacular in Longford, with warm, sunny temperatures and plenty of blue skies, and with the weekdays inching their way towards the weekend, many are hopeful for good grass-cutting weather and good drying.

Today, so far is clear and sunny, with moderate to fresh winds. Top temperatures today will be 13 to 16 degrees. There will be an increase in cloud cover overnight but skies will be mostly clear.

Tomorrow will be a windy, blustery day. There will be sunny spells, but some cloud cover and possible the occasional light shower. Top temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees will feel much cooler due to a fresh to strong and gusty easterly wind.

Cloud will thicken tomorrow night, producing patchy drizzle in places.

A generally cloudy day is forecast for the country on Saturday, with brisk easterly winds, which will make temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees feel cooler. Saturday night will be dry, with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Winds will become mainly light and variable.

Lengthy spells of sunshine seem likely to develop on Sunday, and winds will be light, with temperatures expected to reach the mid to late teens.

The early part of next week looks set to be clear with decent sunny spells and warm temperatures, but later next week, weather will become generally more unsettled, with low pressure becoming more dominant.