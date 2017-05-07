Calls for Longford Hawks Inline Hockey sponsorship after Latvian Embassy Cup Tournament success

Saturday April 29 last saw huge Inline Hockey success as Longford Hawks hosted the Latvian Embassy Cup Tournament, with Longford Hawks and Midland Thunder coming out on top in most games.

But Inline Hockey is in danger of closing down in Longford, according to Aigars Brencis, Director of Junior Operations with Inline Hockey Ireland.

For this reason, the club is looking for local sponsorship to keep the rink in good condition and to continue training youngsters in a fun sport.

“It would be a shame to close down,” said Aigars, before explaining how beneficial the amenity is to local kids and teenagers.

“We also want to open a public skating rink and roller discos for young people and for birthday parties.

“It would be great for the young people of Longford because it would keep them off the streets. It would be a lot of fun for them.

“And there are so many different nationalities involved in inline hockey and this would keep them all together.”

Potential sponsors are welcome to contact Aigars on longfordhawks@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome to attend a practice session to see what it's like.

Junior beginners sessions take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6.30pm in Mastertech Business Park.

For more information on Longford Hawks Inline Hockey, find @longfordhawksclub.inlinehockey on Facebook.