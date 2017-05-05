St Mary's Church, Granard 'A Living Legacy'

These are exciting times for parishioners of St Mary’s, Granard. On Sunday last, newly ordained Rev James Eivers celebrated his First Mass and this weekend the 150th anniversary of the dedication of St Mary’s Church will be celebrated.

On Friday evening, May 5, Bishop Emeritus Colm O’Reilly will launch a new book on the history of the parish entitled ‘A Living Legacy’ at 7.30pm, and on Sunday, May 7, Bishop Francis Duffy will be the chief celebrant at the 150th Anniversary Mass in St Mary’s Church at 11.30am.

Mass will be followed by lunch and later that evening, there will be a solemn procession.

Sr Maeve Brady explained, “This is a most joyous occasion in the life of St Mary’s Parish. There is an open invitation to everyone to join in celebrating this unique milestone of faith.”

The 150th anniversary of the dedication of St Mary’s Church prompted the book project and having spent the first nine years of his priesthood in the parish, Bishop Colm O’Reilly, a great friend of many parishioners, has the honour of launching the publication.

This colourful presentation gives dates of all Christian events in the Granard area from the time of St Patrick.

Not only does the book deal with the history of the parish but it also covers, in picture and word, contemporary parish life including schools, community and church groups.

An interesting feature in the book is an account of a Parish Mission which took place in the summer of 1867 following the dedication of the church on May 5 of that year. Books will be on sale following the evening prayer liturgy which is part of the launch.

On Sunday, following the 150th Anniversary Mass, the Showgrounds will be the focal point of the celebrations as lunch will be served in the marquee and there will be plenty of family entertainment.