Ardagh pupils rub shoulders with Irish rugby legend Paul O'Connell

Pupils from St Mel’s National School, Ardagh this week lined out with Paul O’Connell for the National Aldi Play Rugby Festival held at the Aviva Stadium.

Representing Longford, the St Mel’s NS team joined over 240 children from 16 schools across the country at the festival.

A national IRFU initiative for school children, Aldi Play Rugby is a supervised non-contact rugby programme for primary schools that provides suitable equipment, tools and training courses for teachers, coaches and parents.

The overall objective of the programme is to encourage school children to get active, participate in regular exercise and to eat healthily.

St Mel's NS Ardagh would like to thank Longford RFC and Leinster Rugby and especially Steve Coy for providing Tag Rugby in the school and giving the children excellent coaching every year.

Picture shows former Ireland and Munster rugby legend Paul O’Connell with the St Mel’s National School, Ardagh team. Photo by: INPHO/Morgan Treacy