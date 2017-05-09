Longford Rose reflects on unforgettable year

As my year as the Longford Rose comes to an end, it is only now that I have begun to reflect on an unforgettable experience.

No amount of words can describe the life changing event that is the Longford Rose, and indeed, the Rose of Tralee.

I was fortunate enough to get to Tralee and to then qualify for the live RTE television show.

The Rose of Tralee is a life changing experience.

In the past year I have made some lifelong friends, have been given unbelievable opportunities and have been enabled to represent my county.

This is the most memorable, and proud moment for me.

It has been my pleasure to represent Longford women and Longford communities for the past year.

I thoroughly enjoyed getting involved in local communal events across the county and supporting great causes along the way.

Longford people are fantastic for getting behind their own and supporting one another in times of need.

This was evident to me as I participated in many events organised by local people for local causes across the county.

I want to thank the people of Longford for their continuous support throughout my year as the Longford Rose.

The level of support I received from Longford people while I was down in Tralee was overwhelming.

There are a few people that I would like to particularly mention as my year comes to an end.

Firstly, I would like to thank my Longford Rose sponsor; Super Valu Lanesboro and Bernard Keane.

Thank you to the community and businesses of Lanesboro and Longford for their kind donations towards my trip to Tralee and a charity close to my heart, Pieta House.

Thank you to Pauline Belton and all at Grafter's Hair Co. for their sponsorship for the entire year. Thank you to Killashee Ladies for their support throughout my year and their continuous encouragement.

Thank you to Longford County Council and the Ballymahon Municipal District councillors for their acknowledgement of my role as the Longford Rose and my attitude of promoting Longford in a positive light.

I would like to thank the Longford Rose committee for their support and to everyone who travelled down to Tralee.

I am grateful to the management and staff of Ardscoil Phadraig for their support during the academic year.

I have to mention Liam Halpin and Jamie Carroll who also represented Longford as escorts in Tralee. They did the county very proud and were a huge help to me. I am hugely grateful to my partner Johnny Casey and his family who have been an unyielding support to me in the last year.

Finally, I would express my deepest appreciation to my family. Thank you for being by my side throughout the entire experience. I wish the upcoming 2017 Longford Rose every success and will be eternally grateful for the experiences I have gained as the Longford Rose.