Warm weather forecast in Longford this week

Yesterday was May 1, and the first official day of summer. And the Bank Holiday Monday didn't disappoint, with a bright, sunny day replacing the wind and rain from earlier in the weekend.

And the good weather is set to continue, with sunshine forecast for the next few days across Ireland.

According to Met Éireann today (Tuesday), Longford will enjoy clear skies, plenty of sunshine, with maximum temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, with a light easterly breeze bringing with it "great drying".

Tonight will be dry, with clear intervals, light easterly breezes and minimum temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius, but patches of mist or fog will develop.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, will be dry, with good sunshine after any early morning mist or fog patches clear. It will be a little cooler, with maximum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius and moderate northeasterly breezes.

And the rest of the week will also be good, with average temperatures of 14 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with sunshine and some cloud cover.

At the moment, the weekend is also looking bright and warm.