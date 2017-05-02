Special Olympics seeks volunteers in Longford

Special Olympics Ireland are issuing a call for their annual Collection Day in Longford on Friday, May 5 with the goal of recruiting 150 volunteers to help inspire the wider community to give what they can.

We have four locations we need to fill which are Granard, Lanesboro, Longford Town and Moyne. People looking to volunteer contact breffini.gorman@specialolympics.ie.

Anyone who is unable to volunteer is asked to give what they can on the day or make a donation online.