Proposed Derryadd wind farm could affect tourism in Longford

Local residents who will be affected by Bord na Mona's proposal to erect 28 wind turbines on the bogland at Derryadd attended a public meeting yesterday evening in Lanesboro, where they discussed the implications of the wind farm on the local area.

The meetings included a presentation by the Golden Eagle Trust, suggesting that the area would serve well as a wetlands wilderness park and a tourist asset instead.

Sue Moles from the National Wildlife Service also attended the meeting and said that her organisation has no opinion as of yet on the ecological impact of the proposed wind farm.

Local councillors Mark Casey and Gerard Farrell were also in attendance to show their support for those who will be affected by the wind farm.

The meeting's attendees came to the conclusion that they would seek the support of politicians in the area, and continue regular meetings with Bord na Mona.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.