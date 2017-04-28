Queen of the Plough dance set for Abbeyshrule's Rustic Inn tomorrow night

The County Longford Ploughing Association (LPA) Queen of the Plough dance and presentation takes place this Saturday at the Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.

Top country singer Mick Flavin and his band will provide the musical entertainment. Mick will also crown this year’s Queen of the Plough - Cynthia Geelan from Newtownforbes.

“We want everyone to come out and support this; the Queen of the Plough will be crowned and all the winners from the Co Longford Ploughing Championships will receive their cups and trophies, and of course there will be plenty of dancing too,” said organiser Billy Moran.

Tickets cost €15 and refreshments will be served. There will also be a raffle with some fabulous prizes and shuttle buses will be in operation. For more details contact any member of the LPA.