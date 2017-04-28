Gardaí investigate Longford break-ins

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to help them solve a burglary at a business premises in Longford town this week.

Cash and tools were taken by thieves who forced their way into the building which is located along Richmond Street sometime between last Saturday (April 22) and Monday morning.

No damage to the property was reported, but gardai are anxious to hear from anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to contact them.

They are equally keen to speak to potential eye-witnesses who may have stumbled across a break in at another business premises along the New Street area of town.

Gardaí have managed to establish the incident occurred between 4am and 5am on Monday (April 24).

Despite nothing of note being taken, it’s understood the culprits gained access to the premises by forcing open a window.

Anyone with information in relation to either of these incidents is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.