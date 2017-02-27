Longford 2017 honourees revealed

The Longford Association in Dublin is delighted to announce that the accolade 'Longford Person of the Year 2017' goes to Joe Flaherty, that man of many, varied and wide-ranging activities and interests.

And Mullinalaghta St Columba’s and Longford junior ladies will receive due recognition for their remarkable sporting feats last year.

Lanesboro native, Joe Flaherty, now living in Longford town with his wife Niamh and their three young daughters - Kate (8),Jill (6) and Grace (3) - is Managing Director of Iconic Newspapers, who own the Longford Leader.

He is well known for his community involvement and was to the fore in the re-establishment of the Longford Summer Festival and also the first Longford Christmas Markets.

He is also active in Longford Chamber of Commerce, Tidy Towns and the GAA. The members of the Longford Association never cease to be impressed by selfless giving and Joe is a wonderful example of this. With this in mind we’re delighted he is this year’s main award recipient. There will be an extended profile of Joe in the next posting of ‘News From the Capital’.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s GAA club did themselves proud and and sent the spirits of their supporters sky high (especially Association Life President and proud Mullinalaghta native, Pat Cunningham!) in 2016 when they won with style the Connolly Cup, their first since 1950, beating their neighbours Abbeylara 1-8 to 0-8. And Longford junior ladies brought glory to the county once again by winning the junior All-Ireland 2016 impressively on a scoreline of 4-10 to Antrim’s 1-12 They last won the All-Ireland in 1997.

All three awards will be presented at the Association's Annual Gala Dinner Dance in the Red Cow Moran's Hotel on Saturday, April 1. More details in the 'Leader' shortly.