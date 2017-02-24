BREAKING: Longford's Martin Skelly has lost out in his bid to become the 39th GAA President

There was disappointment in Croke Park this evening for Longford's Martin Skelly as he lost out in his bid to become the 39th GAA President.

Dublin's John Horan was elected on the 1st Count to succeed Cavan's Aogan O Fearghaíl as President in 2018.



The total valid poll was 278, meaning the quota was 140 and Horan, who succeeded Martin Skelly as Leinster Council Chairperson, topped the poll in emphatic fashion, receiving a huge 144 votes.



The full result was ;

Frank Burke (Galway) 46

Robert Frost (Clare) 26

John Horan (Dublin) 144

Martin Skelly (Longford) 22

Sean Walsh (Kerry) 40