'Sleep Out for Simon' on Good Friday in Longford

The Midlands Simon Community in association with Shannonside Radio are holding their annual 'Sleep Out for Simon' in Connolly Barracks, Longford on Good Friday night, April 14.

The event is an opportunity to generate awareness on the issue of homelessness in Longford and to raise much needed funds.

‘Sleep Out for Simon’ will be launched this Thursday, February 23 at 6.30pm in The Sin Bin, Longford Rugby Club.