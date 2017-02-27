Down memory Lane in Longford: Working at Old Trafford
Jackie Flood emigrated from Edgeworthstown when she was 17, never realising that she would end up working for one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world: Manchester United.
Jackie is a secretary to the Finance Director at Old Trafford. Growing up in Edgeworthstown is certainly a long way from enjoying a dance with Eric Cantona or walking through corridors lined with reminders of the legends who have graced the Old Trafford turf.
“For the first six months I was going home saying: 'guess who I seen today', she recalled.
