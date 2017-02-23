Limerick firm wins first major building contract ahead of opening of Center Parcs Longford Forest

A Limerick based firm has landed the first major building contract ahead of the proposed opening of the Center Parcs holiday village in 2019.

Roadbridge Civil Engineering & Building Contractors will undertake the infrastructural side of the €233m project comprising earthworks, road and path networks, utilities, drainage system, the lake and building platforms.

The announcement comes following a competitive tendering process as the UK leisure giant furthers its plans ahead of the Ballymahon site's proposed opening in 2019.

It's expected works will commence in May, a spokesperson added.

This morning's announcement follows last November's announcement of Mullingar based construction firm Bennett Construction Limited for a series of preparatory works.

It is expected that when complete the Center Parcs Longford Forest development will create approximately 750 jobs during the construction phase with up to 1,000 permanent jobs coming on stream.

"This new development will bring together the high quality features for which Center Parcs are renowned, including up to 500 lodges, designed with families and the environment in mind, more than 100 indoor and outdoor activities, a spa, a range of restaurants and cafés and the iconic subtropical swimming paradise, with water rides and fun for all ages," said a spokesperson.

Commenting on the awarding of the infrastructure contract to Roadbridge, Martin Dalby, CEO of Center Parcs, said: “This represents another significant milestone for Center Parcs in Ireland and I am really excited about commencing the construction phase of our project.

"We said from the very outset that we would be looking to work with an Irish partner to construct our new village in County Longford and I am delighted to be able to announce Roadbridge as our infrastructure contractor.

"The team at Roadbridge submitted an extremely credible and competitive tender for this contract and I am looking forward to working with them over the coming months”.