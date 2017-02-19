Longford Ploughing Championships to be held in Abbeyshrule

It’s good news this week with the announcement that the 83rd Longford Ploughing Championships will take place on April 9 next in Abbeyshrule.

PRO, Luke Casey told the Leader that the event will be held on the lands of Noel and Florence Gillanders at Clynan, Abbeyshrule.

“Courtesy of site owners and main sponsors 'Whites Trailers', our chairperson Cynthia Geelan invites all friends and patrons to this impressive dry grassland site, for a great day of ploughing competitions,” said Mr Casey before pointing out that a very exciting and fun filled family day out was on the cards.

“We will have Celebrity Ploughing and fun galore and the site this year is bigger and better than anything seen before.”

The County Longford Ploughing Championships were last held in Abbeyshrule 14 years ago on the lands of David Byrne.

That was 2003 and in the intervening years the event has gone from strength to strength.

“The county’s first ever novice ploughing was hosted by Edre and Bertie Mills in 1986, alongside the airport and every year since that pioneering event, the committee has held a novice training and ploughing match, introducing countless youngsters to the art of competitive ploughing,” continued Mr Casey who also indicated that there would be further details in relation to this event released shortly.

For more information on the 83rd County Longford Ploughing Championships contact Tom Bannon on 087 9691176 to book a lifestyle and entertainment stand.

The farming trade stand supervisor is Barry White and he can be contacted on 087 9490024. “Returning to Abbeyshrule brings back fond memories of numerous ploughing events in the last millennium,” said Mr Casey.

“All roads will lead to Abbeyshrule on Sunday, April 9 next, so fingers crossed for good weather on the day. God Speed the Plough.”

For more check out Longford ploughing on Facebook.