Creative Connections training programme launch in Longford

Creative Connections is a regional development programme for the creative sector in counties Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Cavan.

They are inviting businesses to take part in a specially designed training programme focusing on product development, branding and marketing.

This is a free programme developed under the umbrella of the local enterprise offices in the region. Delivered by the Leitrim Design House, the programme will both investigate the challenges and needs of the creative sector in the region and provide business and product development training for the craft, art and design sector. It is open to all makers, designers and artists based in counties Longford, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan.

Creative Connections will be delivered by the Leitrim Design House in association with Eddie Shanahan.

Eddie is renowned for his expertise in business, brand and new product development for the fashion, craft and homewares industries. Training will take place over four days; Tuesday March 7 and 21, and April 4 and 21 from 10.30am-4.30pm.

The venue is the Bush Hotel in Carrick-on-Shannon

To launch the programme, all makers, designers and artists are invited to a creative sector meeting in Longford Community Enterprise Centre, Longford Business & Technology Park, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, February 22 from 10.30am to 1pm.

This will be an opportunity to meet others working in the creative sector, to share challenges and successes and to identify necessary supports to grow both your business and the creative sector itself.

To register for the programme please email info@leitrimdesignhouse.ie