Longford home care provider in jobs announcement

Bluebird Care, home care provider for Longford, Roscommon and Westmeath (LRW), are to create 30 jobs in the region over the next 12 months.

The announcement was made on Friday morning last during a press conference at the Bluebird Care office in Monksland, Athlone that was attended by Independent Alliance TD, Deputy Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran.

Bluebird Care LRW opened its offices in Monksland on September 7, 2015 and is a HSE approved provider of a comprehensive range of quality homecare and support in the community for people of all ages and diverse needs, while also catering for the private sector.

A passionate advocate of care in the home as distinct from institutional care, Oliver Daly, Managing Director/Owner Bluebird Care, outlined, “We want to be different from any other provider in this sector, to deliver quality care and satisfy the needs of the people who use our services.”

Mr Daly added, “We have lived up to our commitment of creating 60 jobs last year. We have a dedicated staff that are providing essential services to over 200 customers over the three counties and we wish to extend this service by hiring 30 additional staff over the next 12 months.”

Mr Daly said it is the priority of Bluebird Care to enable people to live independent and fulfilled lives in their own surroundings, among family and friends; to provide service delivered by an efficient team of healthcare professionals.

He concluded; “We at Bluebird Care understand the key role that qualified and dedicated staff play in the care sector, and welcome the comments made by Phelim Quinn, from HIQA in relation to the statutory regulation of all domiciliary care services and community based services, during a recent meeting with the Oireachtas Future of Healthcare Committee.”