Longford LGBT Suicide Awareness Training

On Monday, February 20, Longford LGBT will be hosting an evening on suicide awareness at 7pm.

This training will be given by a HSE professional and can help you in spotting early signs in others thus providing the opportunity for early intervention.

The training takes place over three hours and includes a refreshment break. It is also free to attend.

Numbers are limited and filling up fast.

If you are interested in availing if this training please contact us to book your place on 086 3022161.