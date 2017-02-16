Star Wars actor traces roots to Longford

Longford can now add Star Wars actor Warwick Davis to its list of famous people with links to the county. Previous stars with links to Longford include Mel Gibson and Will Ferrell.

Davis, who features on last night’s episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are’, discovered that his family history, in fact, lies in Co. Longford, where his great-great-great grandmother, Margaret Manning, was born.

The 47-year-old actor discovered that Margaret and her husband Owen traveled to England in the mid 1800s, when they took up residence on the fringes of London.

On the show, Davis said he was “so intrigued as to why Owen and Margaret came over to this country” in the 1800s.

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.