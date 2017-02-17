Minister urges Longford dog owners to keep canine friends under control

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Renewal Damien English is urging dog-owners to keep their dogs under control at all times, but especially at this time of year during the lambing season.

Every year in Longford there are many attacks on sheep by dogs, particularly around lambing season.

These attacks result in sheep and lambs dying from their injuries, lambs being aborted and stock not thriving for fear of further attacks.

Dog attacks result in serious losses and worry for the farmer, including veterinary fees, disposal of dead animals, the value of the dead sheep and lambs, as well as stock not thriving.

Any dog, large or small, may become involved in attacking sheep, according to the Minister.

Minister English also stresses that if you own a dog or dogs, you are required under the Control of Dogs Act 1986-1992 to ensure your dog has a collar with a tag bearing the name and address of the owner.

You must also have a dog licence and ensure your dog is microchipped and registered.