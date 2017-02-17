Longford councillor calls for N55 upgrade

Cllr Paul Ross has called for a complete upgrade of the N55 main road from Ballymahon to Granard.

Following on from the proposed works and consultation day held in Tang last week on the N55 south of Ballymahon, the local area representative in the Ballymahon Municipal District said it was vitally important that infrastructure was completed throughout Co Longford.

“This is one of the worst roads in the country and being a vital north/south link, it is an extremely busy road which is in a poor condition with a number of sections of road totally unsuitable to the heavy volumes of traffic which are using it,” he added.

“I call on Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and Minister for Transport, Shane Ross to prioritise funding to ensure that this section of road is upgraded.

“Not only will an upgrade on this road save lives, it will also encourage tourism and investment in the area and enhance our center of Ireland location.

“This upgrade in Longford should be done in conjunction with the Westmeath upgrade and leave this Road safer for all”.