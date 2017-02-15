James Joyce in the Backstage Theatre

The Backstage Theatre will welcome the Performance Corporation’s ‘The Dead’ by James Joyce at the end of February for the only midlands performance of its nationwide tour.

‘The Dead’ has been taking the country by storm with sell-out performances and nightly standing ovations, and on Saturday February 25, it will come to Longford.

After a sell-out run in Dublin last year and a radio version on Radio 1, which went on to win the bronze award at the International New York Radio Awards, ‘The Dead’ was brought back to life by popular demand.

Acclaimed Irish composer Ellen Cranitch and award-winning playwright Tom Swift have created a vivid musical telling of one of the greatest short stories ever written. Four singers accompanied by a string quartet conjure all the humour and heartbreak of Joyce’s vibrant characters at a family gathering on a snowy night in Dublin.

‘The Dead’ has received high praise from the likes of The Irish Examiner and The Review Hug who referred to the performance as “captivating” and “haunting”. And, despite the name, the characters are full of life.

The Dead comes to Backstage Theatre on February 15 with tickets priced at €18 for adults and €16 for children, senior citizens and students. Tickets can be booked by calling 043 33 47888 or via the Backstage Theatre website. For more information, visit www.backstage.ie.