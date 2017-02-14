Valentine's Day strike in Longford - workers fighting for decent jobs and fairness
Tesco workers on strike in Longford. Photo by: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie
Tesco workers in Longford are on the picket line today, Valentine's Day.
Workers are involved in a pay dispute over contracts for long-serving staff have vowed to stand united in their efforts to protect the terms and conditions of disaffected employees.
It comes after workers at the company’s Longford store joined seven other outlets nationwide in an indefinite strike over attempts by the company to alter the contracts of pre-1996 workers.
More than 70 staff were scheduled to take to the picket lines yesterday (Tuesday) in support of the 15 long serving staff currently embroiled in the dispute.
