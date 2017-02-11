Loughrey seeking solution to Longford town's Convent Road
Longford County Council is facing mounting calls to examine possible ways of combating traffic congestion along Convent Road.
Cllr Padraig Loughrey led pleas for possible solutions to be arrived at following a recent Longford Municipal District meeting.
The Fianna Fáil representative, who is also the Municipal District's Cathaoirleach, suggested making the road one way and eliminating parking on the road completely.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on