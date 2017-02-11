Granard in Co Longford Strictly extravaganza raises €52,500
Cnoc Mhuire, Granard, in association with Pat the Baker, presented a Strictly Come Dancing extravaganza on Friday, December 2 last, in the Mullingar Park Hotel as a fundraiser for the school’s football pitch.
A massive €52,500 was raised and pictured at the presentation of the cheque to the school last Saturday night were l to r; Margaret Farrell, Sarah Stephens, Lorraine McCabe, Sandra Durkin, Megan Comaskey, Tommy McNally, Moira Mahon (Principal), Pauric Hanlon, Ann Kenny, Nicola Wilson and Jimmy Brady.
