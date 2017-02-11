Longford town's Chic welcomes new beauty therapist

Chic Beauty Salon is 25 years in business and has continuously evolved winning numerous awards in the Irish beauty industry.

Chic use the market leading products and their therapists upskill regularly in all the latest treatments and technologies.

Providing a haven of comfort and relaxation, clients can unwind with ease in a luxurious environment. Chic offer an extensive menu of treatments, expert consultation and guidance in everything skin and beauty related.

Chic are delighted to welcome new Beauty Therapist, Irene Duncan. Irene studied in the prestigious Coogan-Bergin College of Beauty in 2002 and has since developed her career, having worked locally in Longford for a number of years, as well as working in Australia for six years in various Salons and Day Spas.

Irene has a wealth of knowledge in every aspect of beauty and is excited to have joined the team at Chic Beauty Salon.

Chic currently has fantastic Valentine’s and Spring offers available, everything from Facials to waxing and to Make-Up. Events taking place this month include: Permanent Make-Up, Teeth Whitening, Botox and Eye-Lash Extension Clinic. Call in and spoil yourself. They look forward to welcoming you and providing you with the best beauty experience in Longford.

Contact us for more information – 043 33 41536 / info@chicbeautysalon.com

