Down Memory Lane in Longford: L'Estrange slams Republican movement

Deputy Gerry L'Estrange, speaking at a Fine Gael Branch meeting in Dublin on Thursday last, lashed out at the Republican movement in the country.

He described the movement as “Godless, savage and perverted”. Deputy L'Estrange said that the horror of Monasterevin could never be disguised again with a cloak of ambiguity which enabled “innocent young men to be sucked in the IRA and its many offshoots”.

No amount of mealy mouthed protestation, no amount of disowning or public relations gimmicking could put an aura of decency on recent events, the Deputy said.

He continued: “As the evidence begins to mount, an unspeakable display of crime and degraded actions unfolds. Our banks were raided to line the pockets of the few. Our emigrants in America were conned into financing the development of a new breed of criminal.

“Old Republicans whether exalted or forgotten must be turning in their graves at the horrible deeds of those who claim to follow them.

The tragedy of recent events cannot be measured in terms of material wealth and jobs lost. The tragedy lies in the affront to morality, which has for centuries been a bulwark to the Irish people and which has enabled us to build a country which has considerable prosperity, peace and stability, poised to play a real role in the future of mankind”.