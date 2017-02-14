Longford IFA remembers 50th Anniversary event of Farmers’ Rights Campaign
Longford IFA held its 50th Anniversary event to honour Farmers’ Rights Campaign veterans recently.
Numerous people were remembered and honoured for their advocacy work within the organisation, on the night. The gathering was attended by farmers from across the county.
“It was a special occassion,” said Séan Conefrey, Longford IFA Chairman. It also provided us with an opportunity to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of many people within IFA
