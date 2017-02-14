Fighting for Annaduff teen Rebecca Hollidge

Rebecca Hollidge (16) from Annaduff in Co Leitrim and has suffered very severe ill-health following the 'HPV anti-cervical vaccine Gardasil'.

The teenager now needs to travel overseas to get treatment which, hopefully, will improve her condition.

In the last three years Rebecca’s health has deteriorated to the extent that she has to spend up to 22 hours a day in bed with chronic pain.

She also suffers temporary limb paralysis, heart palpitations, confusion, nausea and memory loss and has been unable to go to school since she was found collapsed in a bathroom.

She suffers from brain fog which has meant she has lost contact with most of her friends.

Rebecca cannot receive treatment in Ireland and she is not covered by any state schemes.

A Medical Fund has now been set up to raise much needed funds to help get treatments for Rebecca.

Church gate collections were held in Aughnasheelin and Ballinamore on the weekend of February 4 and 5.

Further Church gate collections will be held this coming weekend February 11 and 12 at Fearglass, Fenagh, Drumcong, Gortletteragh, Rantogue, Annaduff, Drumsna, Bornacoola, Cloonturk, Aughawillian, Coraleehan, Cloone, Aughavas, Mohill and Eslin.

Collections will take place on March 18 and 19 in Gowel, Leitrim Village and Jamestown.

A monster auction is also in the pipeline and plans are in place for this in March.

Organisers are currently asking for as much support as possible including gift donations, vouchers, and services.

“Everything no matter how big or small will be very much appreciated,” added a spokesperson. Dates and times will be published in the coming weeks while all donations, gifts and pledges can be made to Collette who is contactable on (085) 1715646 or (086) 1723178.

A bank account has also been established for donations.

Rebecca Hollidge Medical Fund

Sort code = 98-60-30

A/C = 12736637

IBAN = IE44 ULSB 9860 3012736637

BIC = ULSBIE2D