Tesco Longford staff vote unanimously for strike action

More than seventy staff at Tesco’s Longford store look set to stage an indefinite all-out strike on Valentine's Day after staff voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

Around 60 employees unanimously voted to support long serving staff who are currently embroiled in a pay dispute with the grocery giant.

The row, which has been brewing for close to a year, stems from plans to move pre-1996 staff onto lower paid contracts.

The ballot was held last night at a special meeting at the Longford Arms Hotel.

