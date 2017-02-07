Update: Technical examination of fire scene in Granard underway

A technical examination of the fire scene at the landmark John V Donohue’s pub in Granard is underway this morning.

Emergency services were at the scene of the blaze shortly after 8pm yesterday evening (Monday, February 6) and the fire was brought under control by 9pm.



No one was injured in the fire, however, there are reports of significant smoke damage to the inside of the building and to some adjoining buildings.

No cause of the fire has yet been determined and Main Street, Granard was cordoned off for a time last night while the emergency services at the scene.

Also Read:

BREAKING: Main Street in Granard cordoned off as fire breaks out at landmark Longford pub John V Donohue’s