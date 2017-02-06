BREAKING: Main Street in Granard cordoned off as fire breaks out at landmark Longford pub John V Donohue’s
Photo from the scene of fire at John V Donohue's pub in Granard which has been since brought under control. Photo by Liam Cosgrove
Main Street in Granard, county Longford, has been cordoned off by the emergency services following a fire which broke out earlier this evening at the well known pub John V Donohue’s.
The fire is now under control and there are reports of no injuries, however, there are reports of significant smoke damage to the insider of the building which is a familiar landmark to visitors to Granard and Longford.
Gardaí say that they expect Main Street, Granard to remain closed over the next couple of hours to enable a technical examination of the scene to be carried out.
Donohue’s Bar in Granard, Co. Longford. Somewhere, a hipster design company is drawing up an interior like this... pic.twitter.com/f6bhPpKnb3— Pól Ó Conghaile (@poloconghaile) August 31, 2016
