BREAKING: Main Street in Granard cordoned off as fire breaks out at landmark Longford pub John V Donohue’s

Main Street in Granard, county Longford, has been cordoned off by the emergency services following a fire which broke out earlier this evening at the well known pub John V Donohue’s.

The fire is now under control and there are reports of no injuries, however, there are reports of significant smoke damage to the insider of the building which is a familiar landmark to visitors to Granard and Longford.

Gardaí say that they expect Main Street, Granard to remain closed over the next couple of hours to enable a technical examination of the scene to be carried out.