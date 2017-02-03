Junior minister turns sod on Drumlish housing development

Minister of State Damien English was in Drumlish this morning to turn the sod on a €2.8m social housing development.

The Meath West TD was accompanied by local authority officials, local politicians and councillors to conduct the formalities at the north Longford town's Mill Race Park estate.

Speaking to the media ahead of the proposed construction of 14 houses, Mr English said it was anticipated building work would be complete as early as this August.

"It’s good news to see another 14 houses sanctioned here and moving through the system," he said.

"We know there are situations out there where people are waiting for houses and are homeless both privately and socially so it’s important we get things moving.

"That has been part of our whole plan, rebuilding Ireland to try and speed up the process. Thankfully there is a fair bit of movement this year and people will see more houses being built."

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.