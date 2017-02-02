Sheep Census forms deadline extension for Longford farmers

The Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine confirmed this week that the deadline for the return of completed Sheep Census 2016 forms has been extended to Friday, February 3.

This extension has been provided to the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

“It should be noted that the extended closing date of Friday, February 3 also applies to online Census returns,” added a spokesperson.

“Users registering for access to agfood.ie for the first time should allow sufficient time for their log-on details, which will allow access to all relevant online services, to be sent to them by post after they register.

“These login details will be required to allow online completion of the census.”

2016 census returns may be returned either by post to Seefin Data Management, PO Box 17, An Post, Cahirdown, Listowel D.S.U, Co Kerry or online via agfood.ie,

Farmers not already registered with agfood.ie can do so by logging on to www.agfood.ie and clicking the option to register.