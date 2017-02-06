Bird flu found on Longford Leitrim border

The Department of Agriculture confirmed last Thursday that a case of bird flu has been detected in a whooper swan found on the Longford-Leitrim border.

This is the fourth case of bird flu in Ireland and it is the second swan that has been found to be infected with the h5n8 flu virus.

According to the Dept of Agriculture, the latest case was discovered at Gortermone, Carrigallen.

No outbreaks have been detected in poultry in Ireland so far.

Poultry flock owners are being urged to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office. The public is advised not to handle sick or dead birds.

Dept of Agriculture Avian Influenza Helpline;

076 106 4403

Outside of Office hours: 1850 200 456